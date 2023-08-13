“Let the child be the scriptwriter, the director, and the actor in his own play.”— Magda Gerber

Assisting rural students is a unique undertaking, and the Center aims to meet the needs of families in the most respectful and supportive way as they prepare for the new school year.

This year we expect the need to be more significant as higher housing costs and food prices tax disposable income across many economic levels.

Yet, we are ready to meet the call!

To do so, the Center beckons its friends and neighbors each year for new and gently used Back To School items that will outfit as many as 500 rural Kenosha students. Backpacks, gym shoes, undergarments, socks, sharpies, paper, folders, spirals, calculators, shampoo, deodorant, toothbrushes, the list goes on!

How is rural service different, you might ask? The most significant difference is frequency and access. Rural families are used to driving for just about everything: food, clothes, and doctor appointments, as accessing basic needs requires a car, gas, and time. For some families, this is a barrier to supplying their family with the most basic human needs. Taking action from the identified community need is how we serve better:

Choice: all students have a say in what they choose and receive. This may seem small but it provides autonomy and dignity, reinforcing a greater sense of self-worth.

Providing services in the language of our community, and then some; more than 40 in total!

School supplies are available from August 1 through the week after Labor Day as many high schoolers receive syllabi in September.

Supplies are distributed daily to ensure the family’s monthly visit provides not only school supplies but clothing, food, pet food, hygiene items, connection to other vital programs, and more in just one visit.

Special requests are accommodated. A particular size gym shoe, a specific calculator, certain colors and quantities of supplies: we meet the need! Families only need to ask.

Home delivery when transportation is a challenge.

Would you like to assist? We greatly appreciate donations of basic school supplies, full-size backpacks, and adult gym shoes sizes 1 to 15. Don’t like to shop? We do! Donations earmarked ‘Back To School’ will fill the gaps on our shelves. http://www.thesharingcenter.net

And before you know it, the holidays will be here. If you cannot assist this August, our Holiday Programs, cherished by donors and families alike, are another way to pay it forward locally.

Now in our 40th year of service, we thank you for your generosity and commitment. Celebrating the people who made these 40 years possible, please join us on September 14 at Wilmot Mountain’s Snow Tubing Hill for a celebration honoring the people who made 40 years of service to rural Kenosha County possible.

Visit www.thesharingcenter.net/40years to learn more or purchase event tickets.

Curious about sponsoring this historic celebration? Visit www.thesharingcenter.net/sponsorships.