Looking for an organization to help your child grow and learn life skills to become better citizens and leaders of their community? Look no further than Scouts BSA, Boy Scouts of America.

There is a rich history of Scouting in Kenosha County, currently serving over 850 youth and adults, and there is ALWAYS room for more!

We are in the middle of our Spring Recruitment! Units are actively recruiting in Kenosha County, which is a part of the Red Arrow District within Three Harbors Council. Here are just a few benefits for your family to join Scouting:

Scouting is Family friendly: The Cub Scouting program, ages 5K through 5th grade, encourages family fun while providing youth with a safe space to make friends and challenge themselves through age-appropriate activities. These activities are designed for Scouting families to get in on the fun, and include exploring the outdoors, building projects, making friends, and developing a lifelong love of learning. It is a program where children and parents feel like they belong to an organization that consistently reinforces worthwhile values like honesty, good conduct, and respect for others.

Scouts BSA, ages 10–18, is the traditional Scouting program where youth develop outdoor survival skills, self-confidence, and ethics through youth planned activities with increased attention to service, community engagement, and leadership. Elected youth lead their troop and run the meetings at the guidance of the Scoutmaster and other adult leaders. Unlike Cub Scouts, Scouts BSA is a youth program planned mainly by the Scouts, not the parents.

Youth explore their interests and develop skills by participating in outdoor activities like hiking, camping, and canoeing.

Scouts BSA prepares youth to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling the values of the Scout Oath and Law.

Scouting is Affordable: Scouting is a yearlong family-oriented program. The national registration fee is $100 (subject to change). This includes a one-time joining fee of $25 and an annual fee of $75. There are always fundraising opportunities that are designed to help support the Scout and the unit they register with. By utilizing these opportunities, a Scout can easily pay for their annual dues, camp outings, uniform, pinewood derby car and more!

To find a Cub Scout Pack or youth lead Troop near you, search beascout.scouting.org. Input your zip code and the program you are interested in, and you will find the units closest to you.

If you would like your child to grow in character development, leadership development, citizenship training, and personal fitness, join Scouting today.