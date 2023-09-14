Thursday's Kenosha News story on new long-term care rooms had outdated CNA wages at Brookside Care Center. As of July 1, in accordance with Kenosha County's class and compensation study, CNAs now earn a minimum of $18.92 per hour and a maximum of $24.08 per hour. Those at the midpoint earn $21.50 per hour.
