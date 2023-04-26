Correy Corbin Moore, 32, of Fox Lake, Illinois, faces charges of vehicle operator flee/elude officer, first degree reckless endangering safety, drive or operate vehicle without consent, possession with intent to deliver THC (less than or 200 grams or less than 4 plants), possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 15-40 grams), possession with intent to deliver narcotics, resisting or obstructing an officer, and possession of drug paraphernalia.