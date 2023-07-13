Although Country Thunder has many music festivals across North America, Megan Benoit, digital manager, said Wisconsin's is "definitely the largest."

Country Thunder takes place July 20 through the 23 with over 40 different acts across their grounds at 2305 Lance Dr, Twin Lakes.

"I think that our lineup this year is one of the best compared to any other festival," Benoit said.

Some of their headliners include Parker McCollum, Jon Pardi, Lainey Wilson, Keith Urban, Ashley McBryde and more.

In their Electric Thunder tent, they're having a new feature called "Dancing With the Thunder." Benoit said there will be line dancing and partner dancing competitions that people can register for now at countrythunder.com/wi-dwtt.

"They (the competition) bring quite a crowd to compete," Benoit said. "Winners get to dance on the mainstage and win prizes."

Benoit said although Dancing With the Thunder is the main new aspect of the music festival, there's "always going to be small changes and things that we work on."

The festival opens its grounds for campers on Wednesday, July 19 at 9 a.m.

"Tickets and camping slots are still availabe right now," Benoit said. "We have really good discount tickets available at Walgreens and Menards right now."

Tickets are available for single day general admission, general admission for the entire weekend, Tito's platinum experience standing and Tito's platinum experience through their website countrythunder.com/wi-tickets.

The headliners July 20 include: The Reklaws at 3:30 p.m., The Washboard Union at 5 p.m., Chase Matthew at 6:30 p.m., Parker McCollum at 8 p.m. and Cody Johnson at 10 p.m.

The July 21 headliners are: John Morgan at 2 p.m., Halle Kearns at 3:30 p.m., Hailey Whitters at 5 p.m., Parmalee at 6:30 p.m., Lainey Wilson at 8 p.m. and Jon Pardi at 10 p.m.

The headliners on July 22 are: Frank Ray at 2 p.m., Shane Profitt at 3:30 p.m., Lonestar at 6:30 p.m., Carly Pearce at 8 p.m. and Jason Aldean at 10 p.m.

The headliners for the final day of the festival on July 23 include: Mackenzie Carpenter at 2:30 p.m., Priscilla Block at 4 p.m., Bailey Zimmerman at 5:30 p.m., Ashley McBryde at 7 p.m. and Keith Urban at 9 p.m.

There are additional performers at their Lake Stage throughout various times of the day including performers like the Zach Matthews Band, Brad Morgan, Tim Gleason, Bootjack Road and more.