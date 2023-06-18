Dale and Doreen Eldridge of Pleasant Prairie mark their 50th wedding anniversary today.

Dale Eldridge met Doreen Sharp at the Dairy Queen in Peru, Ind, where she worked and he was stationed there for the Air Force. After seeing her there, daily ice cream trips became a must.

They were married on June 18, 1973, and have lived in Kenosha for 49 years.

They have two children: Andrew (Corie) Eldridge, of Kenosha; and Abby Eldridge.

They couple came to Kenosha to work at AMC. Dale then became a union bricklayer and retired as a Masonry instructor. Doreen became an EEG Tech, which she later retired from.

They love gardening, sunset cruises, festivals and, most importantly, traveling the world.