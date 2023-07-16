Dana Anderson and Ahava Karen Bates, both of Kenosha, were married on Saturday, July 8, at the Kenosha Pride Festival.

Anderson is a graduate of Bradford High School and WGU Kenosha with a bachelor's degree in Special Education, and teaches at Frank School in Kenosha. Dana's parents are Brian Dam and Dinese Schmunck Dam of Kenosha.

Bates is a graduate of Jessamine High School in Nicholasville, Kay., graduated college and works at Wilson Elementary in Kenosha. Ahava Karen's parents are Larry and Doris McComick of Nicholasville, Ky.

Jennifer O'Glesby served as officiant for the ceremony. Dinese Schmunck Dam and Brian Dam served as honor attendants.

Following a reception to b announced, the couple will reside in Kenosha.