Although Country Thunder's Dancing With the Thunder has been around since 2017, this was the first year it was introduced at the Wisconsin music festival.

From Thursday to Sunday there will be line dancing and partner dancing classes and competitions where people can win prizes and tickets for next year.

"Throughout the weekend we dance all day, well from 4 to 8 p.m. or so, but we're dancing in the campsite and gathering energy and support," Adia Dance, a DWTT instructor, said. "Then we come into the tent and bring it altogether."

DWTT is located inside the electric thunder tent and starts every day at 4 p.m.

"We time our lessons to where if people want to come learn, there's a half hour overlap where the beginning of the instruction is during the beginning portion of the artist. So if they love that artist they can get to watch the end of their set," Taylor Winston, DWTT founder, said.

Winston founded DWTT after attending Country Thunder Arizona since 2012. He said they used to bring a dance floor to the campsite and after years of doing that and it growing bigger, he asked the Country Thunder organizers if they could introduce it formally at the music festival .

"So that all kicked off in 2017 and every year it just gets better and better," Winston said. "This year is the first year that we've expanded to not only Wisconsin, but somewhere else."

In the coming days a new location of Dancing With the Thunder will be announced at a Country Thunder music festival in North America.

Dance said whoever wins the line dancing and partner dancing competition will be "making history" in Wisconsin as they'll be crowned the "best dancer" in the state for the festival's first DWTT competition.

Dance also said even if someone has no experience with country line dancing or partner dancing, everyone is "totally welcome to join" on the dance floor and they'll teach the participants the steps.

A group of seven girls came to check out the line dancing lessons after being intrigued by the electric thunder tent and were given personal lessons by Dance.

"We looked around and we saw some action in here and we just decided to come in," Kaitlyn Folz said. "We met (Dance) who gave us her time and taught us how to line dance."

Sara Wodnicki said although her sister is a huge country line dance fan, she wasn't, so once she realized they were giving lessons inside the tent she said, "Let me see what it's about" and had a great time.

"It was actually really fun," Wodnicki said.

When asked if they would be participating in the line dancing competition, the girls unanimously yelled 'yes,' expressing their excitement.

"I think we're going to win because we're really good," Gwyn Hegner said. "I'm a cheerleader, so I'm super excited. I think we picked this up really quickly."

Rebecca Gaare and Kelly Houston also checked out the lessons. Although they won't be participating in the competition, line dancing is something they're familiar with.

"We line dance pretty much three times a week back home (around Aurora, Ill.)," Gaare said.

This was Houston's first time at Country Thunder, but Gaare has been to the festival before and said "finally" there was line dancing at Country Thunder.

"I wasn't surprised that this was here (line dancing). I just expected it to be," Houston said.

They said the best part about line dancing is "the community."

"If you've never tried country line dancing and you can do the grapevine, you can do country line dancing. Give it a try, give it a shot- you won't regret it," Houston said.

"Come join us on the dance floor," Dance said.