Daniel Millet, 54, of Kenosha, faces charges of bail jumping, and battery.
The Mequon man convicted of killing a Kenosha man inside his north side apartment and then hiding the body has been sentenced to life in prison.
A new grocery store has been proposed for Downtown Kenosha.
What was once known as Central High School District of Westosha is now officially Westosha Central High School following a unanimous vote by t…
Two Kenosha parents face criminal charges after police responded to their house for a report of possible child neglect and found “unsanitary c…
The 18-year-old Kenosha man accused of shooting his 3-year-old sister inside their house last week has been formally charged and held on a $25…
