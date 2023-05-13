CEDARBURG - It's one thing to win a few games in a row.

Even seven or eight or 10 wins may not necessarily put a team in the same category as the 1927 New York Yankees based on strength of schedule and other factors.

But make no mistake about it.

What the Bradford softball team is doing is officially impressive.

Just ask the third-ranked team in the state of Wisconsin in Division 1, Green Bay Preble.

The girls from Packerland had zero answers for the devastating pitching of Brooklyn Danielson and Aubrey Strelow Saturday at the Cedarburg Invite. And it resulted in a ninth and 10th straight victory for the scorching hot Red Devils, who improved to 16-3 overall.

Danielson did the heavy lifting and Strelow provided the save in a dominant 3-0 victory for Bradford over Preble, which dropped to 21-4 overall. Preble was ranked No. 3 in the state according to Wissports.net according to the latest polls (May 9).

"We staked a 2-0 lead in the first on RBI singles by Lauren Jeanblanc and Brooklynn Danielson," Bradford coach John Ruffolo said. "We extended the lead in the sixth on an RBI double by Danielson and held on for the 3-0 win.

"Our defense was outstanding. Right fielder Robin Loewen threw out a tagging runner at home plate from deep right field in the second inning. Center fielder Ella Krauter took away an extra-base hit with an over-the-shoulder catch to end the third with runners on base. Second baseman Lexi Siedjak stymied a fourth inning rally with a diving play to end the inning."

Danielson went five innings and struck out six and walked one, while scattering four hits. Strelow gave up only one hit and fanned three Preble batters in the final two frames.

"We grew a lot this week, winning three games in our final at-bat and taking on one of the state's top teams and controlling the game from the first pitch," Ruffolo said. "We're overcoming mistakes and playing for each other. This team has great energy and the potential to play with any team in the state."

Danielson led the offensive attack as well, with two hits, two RBIs and a double. Lauren Jeanblanc added an RBI knock.

As impressive as beating the highly-ranked Preble girls was, Bradford's win over Cedarburg, 3-2, in nine innings may have taken the cake.

The Red Devils took a brief 1-0 lead in the top of the third on a two-out RBI single by Angela Parker, but Cedarburg scored two in the bottom of the inning to take a 2-1 lead.

This lead held until the seventh when Bradford tied it in the top of the inning.

Danielson singled with one out and was replaced by pinch runner Lexi Siedjak. With two outs, pinch hitter Celia May drove in the tying run with a hit to right field, scoring Siedjak from first.

In the ninth, Jeanblanc led off the inning with a triple and scored on a two-out line shot by Montana Hipper. The ball scooted away from the third baseman, giving visiting Bradford a 3-2 lead.

Strelow, who started pitching against Cedarburg, struck out 14 hitters before giving way to Danielson with one out in the eighth.

Danielson struck out all five of the girls she faced in 1-2/3 innings to close the door.

When the state rankings come out Tuesday, will the 16-3 Red Devils sneak into the state's top 10 in Division 1?

ST. JOSEPH EARNS SPLIT: Despite a 1-1 record over the weekend, don't get it twisted.

The St. Joseph baseball team deserves its top 10 ranking in the state in Division 3, and the Lancers have just as good a chance as anyone to win the state championship this June.

They nearly defeated one of Division 1's hottest teams Friday night, then followed it up with a 16-5 pounding of Waterloo Saturday.

As of Sunday, the Lancers found themselves sporting a 12-5 overall record.

"

St Joes pounded out 18 hits, including 7 doubles and 3 home runs - 1 each by Dylan Love, Eric Kenesie and Luke Schuler, during their trip to Waterloo to beat the Pirates 16-5 on Saturday.

With the Lancers down 2-0 in the top of the 4th, Love hit a solo home run to left to cut the lead in half. Then Matthew Ashmus was hit by a pitch, Tommy Santarelli doubled and Kenesie hit a 3 run home run to right field to give the Lancers a 4-2 lead.

St Joes added 2 more in the 5th. Peter Visconti singled, Schuler walked and Dominic Santarelli singled to drive in Visconti and advance Santarelli to 3rd. Jack McTernan hit a sacrifice fly to drive in Santarelli and the Lancers increased their lead to 6-2.

St Joes added 3 in the 6th. Ashmus walked, Tommy Santarelli bunted safely and both advanced a base on an error. Kenesie hit a sac fly to score Ashmus. Brady Davidson doubled to drive in Tommy Santarelli. Visconti singled and Dominic Santarelli singled to drive in Davidson to bump the Lancer lead to 9-2.

St Joes added 7 runs in the 7th with 2 outs to really put the game away. Joey Beirne led off with a single and Tommy Santarelli hit his 2nd double of the day. Kenesie grounded out to drive in Beirne. Davidson hit his 2nd double of the day to score Santarelli. Visconti doubled to score Davidson and Schuler belted his 2nd Home Run of the year, a 2 run shot. After Dominic Santarelli walked, Jack McTernan doubled to drive him in. McTernan moved up on a passed ball and Beirne drove him in with a misplayed ground ball. Waterloo scored 3 in the bottom of the 7th but it was too little too late.

Visconti and Tommy Santarelli had perfect 4-4 days, Visconti with a walk and RBI and run and Santarelli with 2 doubles and 3 runs. Davidson was 3-5 with 3 doubles, 2 runs and 2 RBI. Kenesie had 5 RBI, Schuler, Dominic Santarelli and Mcternan had 2 RBI each.

Dominic Santarelli started for the Lancers giving up 2 runs on 2 hits with 1 BB and a K.

Eric Kenesie went 6 innings, giving up 3 runs on 9 hits with 1 BB and 3 Ks to get the win in his first outing of the year.

St Joes, which went 4-1 on the week, improved to 12-5, 8-2 in the Metro Classic. The Lancers take on Wilmont Monday at 4:30 at Carthage and then travel to Burlington to play Catholic Central at 4:30 on Tuesday.

St Joes ran into one bad inning at Beaumont Field in Burlington on Friday and ended up losing to Burlington 12-8 in a non-conference game.

The Lancers came out of the gate hot, scoring 3 runs in the 1st inning. Eric Kenesie was hit by a pitch and Brady Davidson drove him in with a double to left field. Peter Visconti walked and Luke Schuler singled to load the bases. Dominic Santarelli drove in Davidson with a sacrifice fly. Jack McTernan singled to drive in Visconti and the Lancers led 3-0.

After the Demons got 2 back in the bottom of the 1st, St Joes answered with 2 more in the top of the 2nd. Davidson doubled, stole 3rd and scored on Visconti’s ground ball to the right side. Schuler walked and moved to 2nd on a passed ball. Dominic Santarelli doubled to drive in Schuler. Burlington again scored 2 runs to cut the Lancer lead to 5-4 after 2.

Neither teams scored in the 3rd and Burlington came up with their big inning, scoring 8 runs in the 4th on a combination of hits, errors and walks.

The Lancers closed the gap in the 6th. Visconti walked, Schuler singled and Santarelli moved them both over with a ground ball. Jack McTernan singled to drive in Visconti and Matthew Ashmus hit a fielders choice to bring in Schuler to cut the lead to 12-7.

They continued to battle back in the top of the 7th. Tommy Santarelli led off with a single, Kenesie hit a fielders choice, Davidson walked, Visconti singled to drive in Kenesie and the Lancer threat ended there and the Demons came away with the 12-8 victory.

Visconti (1-2, 2BB , 2R, 2 RBI), Schuler (2-4, BB, 2 runs), McTernan (2-3, BB, 2RBI) Dominic Santarelli (1-4, double, SF, 2RBI) and Davidson (3-4, 2 doubles, BB, 2R, RBI) led the offense. Ashmus also had an RBI and Kenesie scored 2 runs. The Lancers outhit the demons 11-9 but it wasn’t enough.

Joey Beirne started and took the loss for the Lancers, going 3 1/3, giving up 8 runs, 5 earned, 4BB and 2K. Mason Ballard went 2/3, giving up 4 runs, 0 earned, 1BB and 1K. Matthew Ashmus went the final 2, giving up 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 BB and 1K.

St Joes fell to 11-5, 8-2 Metro Classic Conference. The Lancers open up the week on Monday with a non-conference game against Wilmont at Carthage College at 4:30PM