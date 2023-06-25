Dave and Janet Linneman of Union Grove (Brighton) are marking their 50th wedding anniversary, A celebration was held at Colony House Restaurant in Trevor.
Dave Linneman met Janet Kemen at a friend’s wedding reception. They were married on June 23, 1973, at St. Francis Xavier Church in Brighton.
They bought Janet’s family home in Brighton and have resided there for 50 years.
They have one child, Missy (daughter) and Andy Barkelar, of Brookfield.
Dave worked at John Deere implement Co. in Franksville, then worked at Waste Management in Franklin for 33 years. He retired 13 years ago.
Janet worked as a waitress at the former Marino’s Restaurant in New Munster, and at Best Bargains in New Munster. She retired in 2020. Both businesses were owned by family members.
Their keys to a successful and lasting relationship? Always remember that love is what brought you together. There are no guarantees on how life will go, so by loving each other and working together you can make your dreams come true.
