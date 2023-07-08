Elizabeth “Betty” Hurtubise, 83, of Racine, died on July 5, 2023, at Ridgewood Care Center, Racine, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant, is assisting the family.
DEATH NOTICE
