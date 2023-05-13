William “Bill” G. Merckel, 75, of Salem, died peacefully on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Aurora Medical Center. The Bruch-Hansen Funeral Home is serving the family.
DEATH NOTICES
Related to this story
Most Popular
An adult man was the victim of what appeared to be an accidental drowning in the Pike River Sunday afternoon near Carthage College.
Work on a major multi-year development plan that would fundamentally reshape Downtown Kenosha could begin this year.
She was one of the first and most popular mommy bloggers, writing frankly about her children, relationships and other challenges.
The City of Kenosha’s Public Safety and Welfare Committee narrowly voted to change the way the city prosecutes some marijuana violations Monda…
The sound of the girl's screams were played in court.