Dennis and Donna Rateike will mark their 50th wedding anniversary on June 30.

Both born in Chicago, Dennis Rateike met Donna Arnesen at Brown’s Lake Lodge in Burlington, where they both worked at one time. They were married on June 30, 1973, at Calvary Lutheran Church in Chicago.

They have three children: Jennifer (Larry), Michael (Emily) and Joseph (Amy), and six grandchildren.

Dennis is retired from Nestle after 48 years. Donna is self-employed.

They have lived in the Burlington area for 50 years. They enjoy spending time with their family, and estate sales. Donna enjoys genealogy, and Dennis enjoys fishing.

Their keys to a lasting relationship are to be yourself, love one another, believe in each other, and be grateful for all you have.