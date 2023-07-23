Dennis and Mary Serpe of Kenosha will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner.

Dennis Serpe met Mary Gallo at driver's education class while attending St. Joseph High School, later becoming high school sweethearts during their senior year. They were married on July 28, 1973, at Saint Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Kenosha.

They are lifelong residents of Kenosha.

They have two children: Matthew (Mitzi) Serpe of Kenosha; and Sara (Michael) Matteucci of Salina, Kansas. They have eight grandchildren.

After nearly working 50 years, Dennis retired from the Kenosha News. Mary worked at Jockey, St. Catherine's Hospital and Dairyland Greyhound Park before retiring after 22 years from United Communications Corp.

They enjoy wintering near Hollywood, Fla., and spending time with their family, whether it's sports or just hanging out together.

Their keys to a successful and lasting relationship? Love of family, the importance of faith, and accepting each other's differences.