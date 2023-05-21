Donald and Barbara Dinges of Somers will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with an open house at the Fireside Restaurant on June 4, starting at 1 p.m.

Donald Dinges met Barbara Sternhagen at Don’s Army going away party at Smitty’s Tavern in Somers. They were married at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Appleton. They have lived in Somers for 60 years.

They have four children: Penny Ingraham (Royce Ingraham) of Kenosha; Gail Jensen of East Troy; Connie DelToro of Racine; and Cara LaMacchia of Kenosha. They have 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Donald worked at Christ Iron Works, retiring in 2002 after 47 years. Barbara worked at Somers Elementary School as a lunch lady, retiring in 2008 after 28 years.

Donald volunteered for the Somers Fire Department for 45 years, and Barbara was an original member of the Somers Fire Auxiliary. They are long-standing members of Somers Community Church (United Church of Christ).

Their keys to a successful and lasting relationship? Compromise, commitment, communication, and just having fun making memories together.