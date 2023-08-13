Donald and Roberta Monson of Kenosha will mark their 65th wedding anniversary this month with a celebration at Casa Capri in Kenosha.

Donald Monson met Roberta Ellsworth in Downtown Kenosha at Mayer Drug Store. They were married on Aug. 23, 1958, at St. Mark in Kenosha.

They have lived in Kenosha most of their married lives. They also lived in the states of California and Washington.

They have four children: David Monson, Lynn Minotto, Mary Vagnoni and John Monson. They have 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Donald retired in 1997 from the Veterans Administration Regional Office in Seattle, Wash.

Roberta retired in 1997 from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in Seattle, Wash.

Their key to a successful and lasting relationship? Keep working at making it better.