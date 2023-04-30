Doug and Grace Johnson of Kenosha will mark their 50th wedding anniversary on Friday, May 5. A celebratory cruise is planned next year.

Doug Johnson met Grace Hall inn band at the University of Wisconsin in Kenosha. They were married on May 5, 1973, at St. Francis Xavier Church in Brighton. They have lived all their lives in Kenosha and Kenosha County.

They have three children: Chris (Marietta) Johnson , of Jackson, Mo.; Bob (Kelly) Johnson, of Plymouth Minn.; and Dan (Kelly) Johnson, of Kenosha. They have one grandchild.

Doug worked at AMC and Abbott and is retired. Grace worked at PDQ and Kwik Trip.

Doug has been a member of the Moose (golf and pool leagues). Grace has been a 45-year member of the Kenosha Pops Band. Both were involved with Boy Scouts for many years while our kids were growing up.

Their key to a successful and lasting relationship? Putting in our hearing aides so we can hear each other