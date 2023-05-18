A proposal for the drive-thru beverage and coffee shop 7 Brew Coffee, to be located at 4706 75th St., will go before the City Plan Commission on Thursday.

The City Plan Commission will be meeting at 5 p.m. in the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 202.

The roughly 6,780-square-foot proposed building would sit on a nearly 1.4 acre lot between RightWay Auto Sales and Dairy Queen.

The new development would be a quick serve drive-thru coffee and beverage stand.

The business would be open seven days a week, 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Staffing is expected to be up to 10 employees.

7 Brew Coffee, which first opened in Arkansas in 2017, has about 80 stands across the country according to its website. Staff personally take orders from customers, and do not utilize an order speaker system.

Plans indicate the stand would have a double drive thru design for servicing customers. A walk-up window is also available for customers. Pedestrians would have a direct connection to the 7-Brew development from the public sidewalk. In-shop seating would not be available

In the plans, a staff booth is located to the north of the development, where 7 Brew staff will be located when meeting customers to take an order.

Cigar Lounge

Also during the meeting will be a rezoning request regarding a future cigar and bourbon/whiskey lounge at 1010 35th St., proposed to take over the existing 2,560-square-foot building.

Plans for Lakeshore Cigar call for a small private patio area located to the east side of the currently existing building. A western patio would have a “large putting green surface,” according to plan documents, which would be buffered from the surrounding area with additional trees and shrubs.

Between various additions and improvements, Lakeshore Cigar would offer about 3,600 square feet of retail and lounge space.

The building has a cross-shaped floor plan, allowing it to be broken up into separate rooms and space. It would have both smoking and non-smoking areas, and a smoke-free cigar sales area is proposed within the building’s center.

Commercial-grade HVAC units would be installed for each area, and the west lounge would have a large sealed pocket door that could be opened up to the central core to provide additional space for non-smoking events.

Plans call for improvements both inside and out. The retail space and smoking lounge would be open to the public.