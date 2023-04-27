Dozens of students, staff and community members donated blood to Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin Tuesday at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside De Simone Arena as part of Parkside Day activities slated for this week.

Parkside Day, which was established five years ago on April 26, is a day dedicated to celebrating community service and support.

“It’s been fun,” said Jake Sutter, UW-Parkside assistant athletic director for advancement and partnerships. “It’s definitely something that we want to do next year.”

This was the first time the school has done a blood drive for its “Parkside Day,” after connecting with UW-Parkside alumna and director of specialized production and chief of staff at Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin, Nichole Miller.

“She started talking about blood drives, and I said, ‘Have you (tried) Parkside Day? It’s our annual Day of Giving. What if we did an event tied to that?” Sutter said.

The drive also featured a friendly competition: The three university departments or student organizations with the most people donating blood on their behalf will receive funds in support of the scholarship or program of their choice. First prize was $750, second $300, and third $200.

“Versiti was very generous and provided us with a cash investment to incentivize people to not only support Parkside Day, but also blood donation,” Sutter said.

A combination of first-time donors and regular donors came to the drive to support and give back to the community.

“It makes me feel like I’m doing something good and helping out,” said Courtney Schoenbeck, a fifth-year biology and psychology major, who was donating for the first time.

Rachel Stevenson, executive assistant to Chancellor Deb Ford, said it was her first time donating.

“(The medical professional) was great. She got (the needle) in smooth and I feel fine,” Stevenson said. “I’m trying to participate in Parkside Day and help people understand there’s a need for blood donation.”

For other blood donators, like Kim White, Parkside’s director of academic support and success coaching, it was not a first-time donation.

White said she was “just happy to give” and support Parkside Day.

“I’ve had many family members who have needed blood,” White said. “This is my way of giving back.”

At the end of the blood drive, 42 units of blood were donated. Parkside Athletics received first prize, with 24 donors choosing that program, second prize went to Parkside wrestling, with five donors choosing that program and third prize went to Parkside men’s soccer, which also had five donors choose that program.