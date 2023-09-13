Last week was another example of just how talented some of Kenosha County's football players can be.

The history books aren't standing much of a chance this fall, as Central's quarterback-receiver duo of Brock Koeppel and Collin Meininger and St. Joseph running back Jayden Gordon continue to tear up the stat sheets with ease.

And let's not forget Indian Trail quarterback LJ Dagen, who keeps putting on a show with both his arm and legs.

One week after torching Wilmot for a state record nine touchdowns, Koeppel followed it up in a big revenge game against Burlington with five more passing scores. Meininger caught four of those.

Heading into Week 5 Friday night, Koeppel leads the state of Wisconsin with 19 passing touchdowns, Meininger is first in the state with 11 touchdown catches, and Gordon is simply on an unpredented level.

The senior running back, who just received his first Division II college football offer from the University of Sioux Falls, S.D., leads the state with 919 rushing yards, 14 rushing touchdowns and 229.8 yards rushing per game.

It's a historic season in which Kenosha County athletes are putting up video game numbers.

Can the dominance continue Friday night? Let's take a look:

High school football

Week 5 (all games 7 p.m. unless noted)

Game of the Week

Oak Creek (4-0) at Indian Trail (3-1), 6 p.m.

The season is only a little more than one month old, and Friday will mark the second time in five that the Hawks have had to face a Division 1 state-ranked opponent.

The Knights have been one of the Milwaukee area's best, most consistent powerhouses since the 1990s, and this year they are just as good as ever.

Indian Trail head coach Paul Hoffman is fully aware that his team is facing a major litmus test.

"Oak Creek is absolutely lights out every year," Hoffman said last Friday after the Hawks shut out Tremper. "Oak Creek is a great test. We always play them tough. They're good with what they do. We'll find out where we're at."

Oak Creek has walloped Bradford, Union Grove and Racine Horlick, a team that has plenty of talent. The Knights' only loss came to state superpower Muskego, 15-8.

Oak Creek is averaging 212 rushing yards per game, with Jackson Phelps leading the charge with 456 yards and six touchdowns. Quarterback Izayah Angeles is also a threat to run, and he can get the job done through the air if necessary.

Dagen has been lights out, with seven passing touchdowns and seven rushing touchdowns, along with 990 total yards (616 rushing, 374 passing).

Verona crushed Trail, but it was close until the fourth quarter. I believe Verona is just a little better than Oak Creek, and it will take a complete game in all three phases, much like last week's Tremper blowout win, for the Hawks to have any chance at the upset.