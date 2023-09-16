It's more of a formality at this point, but the Central and St. Joseph varsity football teams will be playing in the WIAA postseason.

It's not a matter of if, but when.

With two more blowout victories Friday night, Central and St. Joe's both improved to 3-0 in the Southern Lakes and Midwest Classic conferences, respectively, moving one game away from the playoff-clinching four conference victories.

Both teams continued their record-breaking performances, thanks to their other-worldly individual talents.

Central traveled to Beloit Memorial, a new team to the SLC, and put a whooping on 'em, 42-21.

The Falcons jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the second quarter, and the Knights only put up seven in the first half because of a 99-yard interception return.

Defensively, Westosha gave up 14 points and only allowed 196 yards, compared to Central's 496 total yards on offense.

It was an impressive, wall-to-wall beatdown, and now Central is 4-1 and 3-0 in the SLC, cruising along at a record clip.

Brock Koeppel increased his state-leading touchdown pass total to 21 with two more, a 33-yarder to Mason Mitacek and a 16-yarder to top target Collin Meininger. Beloit had a strong secondary, however, that forced Koeppel to get into a bit of trouble with two interceptions.

Koeppel totaled 182 passing yards, but it was the team's best ground performance of the season.

Landon Taylor (93 yards), Koeppel (65), Mason Juga (56), Keaton Enright (54) and Meininger (26) all had plenty of running room, collectively gaining a whopping 10 yards per carry.

Josh Topercer led the receivers with 71 yards on two catches, Meininger added 55 on three catches, and Sentrell Watts caught two balls for 34 yards.

The Falcons will now see a tougher schedule to close the season, with road games at Waterford and unbeaten Lake Geneva Badger, along with home games against Union Grove Friday night and conference-leading Elkhorn.

ST. JOSEPH 56, ST. FRANCIS 8

Jayden Gordon, the state's second-leading rusher, racked up another 215 yards and four touchdowns, and the Lancers took to Bradford's home turf to destroy the visiting Mariners.

Gordon now has 1,124 rushing yards in five games, good for No. 2 in the state of Wisconsin, and his 18 rushing touchdowns are tied with Pepin/Alma's Demetrius Bergmann for the state lead.

Gordon's touchdown runs of 3, 77, 56 and 52 runs complemented big plays from Tommy Santarelli (86-yard touchdown catch from Eric Kenesie), a 33-yard fumble return for a score from Jamire Davis and Dom Santarelli's 37-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.

St. Joe's outgained St. Francis, 514-156.

The dominant Lancer 'D' held explosive rusher JaRon Johnson to 41 yards. He was averaging 150 per game.

Kenesie ran once for 42 yards and passed once for the 86-yard score.

Ben Peterson added 99 yards rushing on four carries.

