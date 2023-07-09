Francis “Budd” and Constance “Connie” Denig of Kenosha planned to mark their 70th wedding anniversary today with a family picnic.

Budd Denig and Connie Klobuchar were married on July 11, 1953, in Kenosha at St. Anthony of Padua. They have been lifelong residents of Kenosha.

They have three children: Lawrence (Melissa) Denig, of Wasilla, Alaska; Alison (Don) D’Olivo, of Klamath Falls, Ore.; and Caroline (Brian) Garrow, of Wauwatosa. They have four grandchildren, Anna, Michael, Molly and Dycelle and 1 great- grandchild Alivia.

Budd is owner of “Budd’s Barbershop.” He is currently a part-time barber and part-time golfer, pursuing a “second hole-in-one” on local golf courses.

Connie recently retired from American Collision Service. An avid gardener, she will spend more time tending her garden, knitting and keeping up with her friends and family.

Their keys for a successful and lasting relationship? Stay active, take one day at a time and relate to the lyrics of the song “Don’t Worry Be Happy”!