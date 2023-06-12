Froedtert South has announced a number of scholarship recipients for 2023. All recipients are on staff or are children of Froedtert South staff members.

Grace Melichar is recipient of the Peter Ploskee Sr. Scholarship ($8,000 total). She is obtaining her degree to become a Registered Nurse and wants to ultimately pursue becoming a nurse practitioner. Grace is currently attending Marquette University, with plans to graduate in May 2026. She has been heavily involved in RUSH Soccer and Tremper High School Varsity soccer. She participated in student government, link crew, and national honors society. Grace has worked at the Wisconsin Country Club, Sweet Corner Ice Cream hop, and most recently ONO Sushi Bar. In her free time, Grace has volunteered at the annual Shop with a Cop event, Tremper High School’s annual blood drive, at the Milwaukee Justice Center, and the annual Police and Firemen’s Ball held in Kenosha.

Kayla Hove is recipient of the Riley McDavid Scholarship ($5,000 total). She is currently attending Chamberlain University College of Nursing to pursue her Master of Science in Nursing, with a focus in Nursing education. She has worked at Froedtert South in the Emergency Department, on the Heart Team, in the IS Department as a Clinical Informatics Specialist, and most recently found her passion in Clinical Education with the Education Team. Kayla also presently works part-time at Gateway Technical College’s school of health working with nursing students.

Manda Weber has received the Froedtert South Ambassador Scholarship ($2,000 total). She is currently attending the University of Wisconsin-Madison in pursuit of a Biology major. Manda’s career goal is to become a physician. Manda has worked at the Mars Cheese Castle as a Crew Lead for three years, and at the Kenosha Country Club as a server. Manda has volunteered at the American Legion, and previously as an organic chemistry tutor. She has participated in varsity cheerleading, National Honors Society, a Link Crew Leader, and has been a part of the Women’s Reproductive Health Awareness club.

Sehrish Quraishi has received the Jeanne, Margaret & Charles Davin, M.D., Scholarship ($1,00 total). She is currently a part time student at Kansas State University, pursuing her Bachelor of Science in Dietetics. She has worked at Froedtert South in Nutrition Services since September 2021. She has worked as a health coach and coordinated/managed health and wellness challenges for large groups of people. She currently manages a website and blog about health and wellness. She has volunteered for Girl Scouts, and also volunteers to bring awareness to young kids about health and wellness. For two years she has conducted an online health and wellness group in her community.

Jovana Radulovic has received the Hannah Stocker Scholarship ($1,000 total). She is attending the University of Wisconsin-Parkside and will graduate with her BSN in May 2025. She is part of the Student Nurses at Parkside Club, functioning as the Resource Manager for the past two years. She currently works at Polo Ralph Lauren as a sales associate. In her free time, she volunteers at her church and the Shalom Center. Her goal is to pursue her master’s degree in nursing following her bachelor’s degree.

Lauren McLelland has received the Peter Ploskee Continuing Education Scholarship ($1,000 total). She is currently attending Herzing University to obtain her Masters in Nursing. Her goal is to become an APNP. She started at Froedtert South right before the COVID-19 Pandemic, in the ICU, in February 2020. She has been in the United States Navy, functioning in roles such as Electronics Tech and Work Center Supervisor. She is currently in the Navy Reserves and has experience as a Lead Administrative Petty Officer, Medical Liaison, and Logistics Specialist. She had previously worked at Jandali Surgical Associates as a Medical Assistant for four years before coming to Froedtert South. She volunteers at Herzing events in the medical tent and at Kenosha Public Museum events.