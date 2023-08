KENOSHA — In recognition of Patriot Day, the Knights of Columbus Archbishop Messmer Assembly 1201 will hold a spaghetti and meatball dinner on Monday, Sept. 11, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Italian American Club, 2217 52nd St.

The suggested donation is $22 per person, with all of the proceeds going directly to the victims of the wildfires in Maui, Hawaii.

For more information contact Rich Mich at 262-818-0839, or email at shercookr@yahoo.com