SOMERS — A new business park along Burlington Road officially has a name, with Somers Trade Center to offer more than 930,000 square feet of industrial and warehouse space after completion.

Sitting just east of the Highland Commerce Center of Somers, Somers Trade Center will be off Interstate 94, 10812 Burlington Road on just over 90 acres of land.

Dallas-based real estate firm Stream Realty Partners announced the new name, as well as a partnership with Cushman & Wakefield to lease the park’s planned three warehouses, which will offer 934,505 square feet of space.

Stream Chicago Executive Managing Director and Partner Patrick Russo said the project is one of many to come in the greater Chicagoland area. The site had numerous benefits, including its vicinity to the I-94 interchange and the ability to draw from a “great labor pool” from across the region.

“It’s a win-win for all parties involved,” Russo said.

Somers Trade Center will be owned and overseen by Stream Realty Partners. For leasing information, call 773-425-9818.