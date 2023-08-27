Gary L. and Shirley M. Pitts of Kenosha will mark their 65th wedding anniversary this week with a family gathering.

Gary Pitts met Shirley Swank through a friend. They were married on Aug. 30, 1958, and have been Kenosha residents for 63 years.

They have a son, Mark A. Pitts, of Kenosha.

Gary worked at Snap-on Tools, retiring in 1995. Shirley worked for Kenosha Unified School District, retiring in 2010 after 39 years.

They are members of Trinity Lutheran Church, where Shirley has been a lifelong member and Gary has been a member since 1958. Shirley loves to talk on WLIP, knitting, baking and taking care of her plants.

Their key to a successful and lasting relationship? Being their for each other in sickness and health.