Gateway Technical College’s property tax levy could increase 4.78% in the upcoming 2023-24 school year budget, against the backdrop of a projected 0.21% decrease in the mill rate.

The figures were revealed Tuesday as the decision-making District Board held its statutorily required public hearing on the spending plan for the upcoming school year.

No one spoke for or against the plans in motion at the meeting.

Jason Nygard, director of budgets and purchasing, combed through various dollar figures and data points during a presentation about the most up-to-date draft of the 2023-24 budget.

Based on the most current figures, Nygard said the college is earmarking a total tax levy of $40.54 million, up from the $38.7 million used to help fortify the 2022-23 school year budget.

The college is anticipating an overall mill rate of 0.636 cents per $1,000 of equalized valuation, down from last year’s mill rate of 0.637 cents per $1,000 of equalized valuation.

The figure takes into account net new construction across Kenosha, Racine and Walworth counties, and overall property valuations.

A number of pieces of the budget puzzle are still pending and could bring further changes to the draft plan.

State aid — one of the college’s key revenue sources alongside property taxes — is tied to the forthcoming 2023-25 state biennium budget, for instance.

One known figure is what students will pay in per-credit tuition costs for the upcoming school year: $146.20, up from $143.45.

“It should be noted that the state sets the tuition rate that all technical colleges follow,” Nygard said.

Gateway’s total 2023-24 budget proposal clocks in at $154.5 million, down from the current school year’s adopted budget, which totals $155.14 million.

“Every year Gateway proposes its budget in six separate funds,” Nygard said in his explanation of how the money is distributed.

The lion’s share of the overall budget — the general fund — comprises $92.2 million and largely accounts for day-to-day operations, including faculty salaries and benefits.

Other funds are established for a variety of purposes, including one for capital projects, which this year totals $13.4 million, and another designated for servicing previously issued debt. A total of $17.1 million has been earmarked for that specific purpose.

On the expense side of the ledger, college officials are anticipating a 7% increase in health insurance premium costs and an overall 3.5% increase in salaries.

Recent discussions about the 2023-24 budget have focused on staffing.

The college could net $2.4 million in savings from not filling vacant positions created through retirements and resignations.

Earlier this year, Sharon Johnson, chief financial officer, said faculty departures have prompted a deeper look into Gateway’s future staffing needs.

“We are evaluating those positions, one by one, to see what actually needs to be filled,” Johnson said at the time.

With Gateway’s requisite hearing in the books, the next step in the process is the District Board’s formal adoption of the document at its June 15 meeting.

The mill rate and tax levy will be solidified at the board’s Oct. 19 meeting “once we are provided with our net new construction figures and equalized values from the state,” Nygard said.