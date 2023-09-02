Gateway Technical College’s United Student Government will host a drive-in style movie night featuring “Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3” beginning at about 7:15 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8.

It will be held in the parking lot of the Madrigrano Conference Center on the college’s Kenosha Campus, 3520 30th Ave.

Family activities will be held at the event from 5 to 7 p.m.

Vehicle admission begins at 5 p.m. and is free for vehicles with Gateway Technical College student ID, $5 for vehicles with Gateway Technical College staff ID and $10 for vehicles with community members with no Gateway ID.

Those attending can watch the movie from their vehicle or bring lawn chairs or a blanket to set up in a specified area.

The event will be held rain or shine. In the event of inclement weather, the movie will be shown in HARIBO Hall inside the Conference Center.