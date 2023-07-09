George and Ann Mich of Kenosha marked their 65th wedding anniversary on May 20 with a Mass and family dinner at couples clubhouse in Kenosha.

George Mich met Ann Herrmann when he was a patient and she was a nurse’s aide at the old St. Catherine’s Hospital in Kenosha. They were married on May 20, 1958, at St. George Church in Kenosha. They have lived in Kenosha all their lives.

They have three children: Deborah (Michael) Lequia, of Kenosha; Beverly (Thomas) Degener, of Kenosha; and Wayne (Debbie) Mich, of Kenosha. They have six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

George worked at Peter Pirsch Kenosha and in the county parks department before he retired. Ann is retired from working at St. Catherine’s Hospital.

They are members of St. Peter Church. They have enjoyed traveling on cruises and going to casinos.

Their keys to a successful and lasting relationship? Love, caring and respect each other.