KENOSHA — Everyone loves a big birthday bash, right?

Well, the good ol’ U.S. of A. is no exception.

To celebrate its 247th birthday, the nation pulls out all the stops, with parades, concerts, hot dog eating contests and, of course, fireworks.

Kenosha area celebrations this summer include:

July 1

Libertyfest in Twin Lakes starts with a parade, stepping off at 11 a.m. (Starting at St. John’s Parking lot and ending at Lance Park.) At 4 p.m., Food, beverages and music starts in Lance Park. The Aquanuts Water-Ski Show is at 7p.m., with fireworks starting at dusk (about 9:30 p.m.).

July 2

The annual Firecracker 10K Run & 5K Run/Walk starts Sunday morning in Library Park, 60th Street and Eighth Avenue. The 10K run and the 5K run/walk will both start at 8:30 a.m. There is also a 1-mile Fun Run. For more details, go to kenoshaymca.org.

starts Sunday morning in Library Park, 60th Street and Eighth Avenue. The 10K run and the 5K run/walk will both start at 8:30 a.m. There is also a 1-mile Fun Run. For more details, go to kenoshaymca.org. The Outdoor Mass is 10 a.m. Sunday on the band shell in Pennoyer Park, at 35th Street and Seventh Avenue. Music starts at 9:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome. Bench seating is available; visitors may also bring lawn chairs.

is 10 a.m. Sunday on the band shell in Pennoyer Park, at 35th Street and Seventh Avenue. Music starts at 9:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome. Bench seating is available; visitors may also bring lawn chairs. The Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade steps off at 1 p.m. The parade starts from Washington Road and Seventh Avenue. The parade travels south on Seventh Avenue, then Sixth Avenue through the heart of downtown, ending at Library Park. This year's theme is "From Sea to Shining Sea."

The parade starts from Washington Road and Seventh Avenue. The parade travels south on Seventh Avenue, then Sixth Avenue through the heart of downtown, ending at Library Park. This year's theme is "From Sea to Shining Sea." Kenosha’s “Celebrate America” starts Downtown in the HarborPark area. The festival features live music on stages in HarborPark, along with July Fourth staples like eating contests. Visitors can enjoy three days of festivities at the harbor, with live entertainment, food vendors, beverages and a carnival. (Note: The carnival opens on June 30). The popular dogs leaping into a swimming pool activity is back, too!

The festival takes place at the harbor along 54th Street, between Sixth Avenue and Second Avenue. Activities also take place near the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., and The Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave.

The annual Paddock Lake bike parade sets up at 9:30 on July 2, rolling at 10 a.m. The parade route starts at McAlonan Park, on 248th Avenue between 72nd and 73rd streets. It proceeds north on 248th Avenue to 61st Street, east to 236th Avenue, and south to the Village Hall. After the parade, there will be hot dogs, chips and lemonade for parade participants at the park adjacent to the Village Hall.

sets up at 9:30 on July 2, rolling at 10 a.m. The parade route starts at McAlonan Park, on 248th Avenue between 72nd and 73rd streets. It proceeds north on 248th Avenue to 61st Street, east to 236th Avenue, and south to the Village Hall. After the parade, there will be hot dogs, chips and lemonade for parade participants at the park adjacent to the Village Hall. The Paddock Lake Boat Parade is 7 p.m. July 2 on the lake, with fireworks blasting off at 9:30 p.m.

July 3

Kenosha’s “Celebrate America” continues Downtown in the HarborPark area, with live music, food vendors, the carnival — and the dog jumping contests. (Look for the portable swimming pool next to the harbor.)

The festival takes place at the harbor along 54th Street, between Sixth Avenue and Second Avenue. Activities also take place near the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., and The Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave.

July 4

The Somers Parade steps off at 2 p.m. July 4 on Highway E — with an ice cream social in the Town Hall after the parade.

steps off at 2 p.m. July 4 on Highway E — with an ice cream social in the Town Hall after the parade. Kenosha’s “Celebrate America” celebration continues today, bringing loads of free entertainment to the lakefront in the HarborPark area along the Kenosha Harbor.

continues today, bringing loads of free entertainment to the lakefront in the HarborPark area along the Kenosha Harbor. The Kenosha Pops Concert Band plays its annual pre-fireworks concert of patriotic favorites performing in a new location: On the band shell in Pennoyer Park , starting at 4 p.m.

plays its annual pre-fireworks concert of patriotic favorites performing in a new location: , starting at 4 p.m. Fireworks! The City of Kenosha's big blast starts at dusk, about 9:30 p.m. The fireworks are launched east of Celebration Place near the museum campus Downtown, but views are good along the lakefront.