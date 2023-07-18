Shhh… do you hear that? It's the sound of World Listening Day. It is hosted every July 18 by the World Listening Project, a nonprofit "devoted to understanding the world and its natural environment, societies, and cultures through the practice of listening and field recording." So quiet down, open up your ears, and get ready to take in the sound around you.

Today is also the the Islamic New Year— also known as the Arabic New Year or Hijri New Year — the first day of Muharram, the first month in the Islamic calendar.

"Tuesdays at the Shell" continues this evening at the Pennoyer Park band shell with a performance by Indigo Canyon. The popular band plays a mix of soulful pop hits and original tunes. The free concert starts at 6 p.m. in the park, on Seventh Avenue at 35th Street on Kenosha's lakefront.

Check out bike racing at the historic Washington Park Velodrome, 1821 Washington Road in Kenosha. It's First Responders Night at the races, starting at 7 p.m. It's free to watch from the hill overlooking the track. For more details, go to kenoshavelodrome.com.

The University of Wisconsin-Parkside is hosting the 28th Parkside National Print Exhibition, on display through July 28 in the Emile H. Mathis Gallery. The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Admission is free. For more details, go to www.uwp.edu/therita/artgalleries.cfm.

The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., is hosting the T ransparent Watercolor Society's annual exhibit, showcasing paintings from the top transparent watercolor artists in the country. Admission is free. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. www.KenoshaPublicMuseum.org.