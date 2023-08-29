There are a precious few days left in August, which is Peach Month. If you're working on perfecting that peach pie recipe, remember: Sharing is caring!

Veteran rockers Boys and Toys will close out the 2023 season of "Tuesdays at the Shell" concerts. 6 to 8 p.m. on the band shell in Pennoyer Park, on Seventh Avenue and 35th Street at the lakefront. Free admission.

„Bicycle racing is back tonight for the SEASON FINALE, featuring Team Springs, at the Washington Park Velodrome, 1901 Washington Road. Registration for Tuesday night racing opens at 6 p.m., with racing at 7 p.m. For more information, visit the Velodrome's website at kenoshavelodromeracing.com.

 Head to the Simmons Library, 711 59th Place, for Puppet Pals from 6 to 7 p.m. "With just a little creativity, you can make your very own puppet," library staffers said., "You bring your imagination, and we'll bring the supplies." This is a free program for families with children.

Prost! The Petrifying Springs Biergarten is open daily for the season. The Biergarten is open from 4 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays. The Biergarten is located near the Highway JR entrance on the south end of Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St., in Somers.