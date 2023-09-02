Sept. 2 is World Bacon Day, though for plenty of folks, that's EVERY day. Enjoy, but remember — always consume bacon responsibly.

■ It will be a busy day in Downtown Kenosha today, starting with the Kenosha HarborMarket and the Kenosha Public Market, which both are open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. The HarborMarket is located on Second Avenue between 54th and 56th Streets. The Public Market can be found at 625 52nd St. Both outdoor markets feature a wide variety of vendors and live entertainment.

■ The annual Kenosha Classic Cruise-In car show is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today in Downtown Kenosha, filling the streets with all types of vehicles. Bonus: Streetcars will operate free of charge from 10:35 a.m. to 6:35 p.m. today. Admission is free. The car show is sponsored by Kenosha Classic Street Machines.

■ Also Downtown today: the Cheese-APalooza festival is at Sixth Avenue and 54th Street, along the harbor. Live music is slated to start just before noon. The lineup today includes BB and the Honey performing at 5:15 and Yesterday's Children, playing classic rock starting at 8 p.m. There will be food vendors offering lots of cheese-heavy items. Enjoy!

Admission is free. The festival continues on Sunday.

■ Today is your final chance to catch a free water-ski show by the Aquanuts. The show starts at 6 p.m. in Lance Park on Lake Mary in Twin Lakes.

■„ This Labor Day Weekend (including Monday) is your last opportunity this season to don your best suit of armor and strut around the Bristol Renaissance Faire. www.renfair.com.

■„ The Racine Zoo is hosting a Zoorific Saturday: Reptile and Amphibian Awareness Day, with special activities from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today. The activities are free with zoo admission. For more details, go to racinezoo.org.