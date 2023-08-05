Aug. 5 is Sandcastle Day, so get busy building your (temporary) dream house at one of our area beaches. Be careful when the tide comes in!

■ The St. Peter's Catholic Church Festival continues today with live music, games and raffles. The festival is open 3 to 11 p.m. today outside the church, 2224 30th Ave.Live music tonight is from the Eddie Butts band, performing from 7:15 to 10:45 p.m. Food includes the Lithuanian potato dish kugelis, along with festival favorites like pizza, cheese curds and roasted corn. The popular dessert and ice cream booth is also open.

■ The Peacetree Music Festival wraps up today in Pennoyer Park, 3601 Seventh Ave. on the lakefront. The music fest is open noon to 11 p.m. today. Admission is $20 at the gate (free for kids under age 15). In addition to live music, the festival features food and beverages and vendors.

„ ■The Tribute Island music festival is open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. today outside the Wyndham Garden Hotel on Kenosha's harbor, 5125 Sixth Ave. Tribute bands perform on the different stages. (Most stages are outside, plus an indoor ballroom stage.) Admission is $30 today (and $20 on Sunday). Note: No carry-ins. You are allowed to bring in a lawn chair. For tickets and for more information, call 262-564-8800 or log on at happeningsmag.com.

„ ■This is the final weekend for the Transparent Watercolor Society of America's national exhibit at the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave. The show features paintings from top watercolor artists, working in a wide range of styles. The exhibit runs through Sunday. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. https://museums. kenosha.org/

 ■Prost! The Petrifying Springs Biergarten is open daily for the season. The Biergarten is open from 4 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays. The Biergarten is located near the Highway JR entrance on the south end of Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St., in Somers.

„ It's time for cream puffs, fried foods on sticks and that giant yellow slide! The ■Wisconsin State Fair is open at the fairgrounds in West Allis. Daily highlights include free Kids From Wisconsin shows at the Amphitheater, the ever-popular Racing Pigs and talented canine performers in the K-9 Sports Arena. For more details, go to wistatefair.com.