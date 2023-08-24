Aug. 24 is Waffle Day, so we hope you started the morning with a good breakfast. And don't skimp on the syrup! Aug. 24 is also Burger Day. We like this holiday so much, we're celebrating it at lunch AND suppertime. You can grill up some burgers yourself or stop by your favorite burger place today. And just to round out the day: Aug. 24 is ALSO Peach Pie Day. As you work on perfecting those peach dessert recipes, remember: Sharing is caring!

■ The 21st season of Peanut Butter and Jam concerts continues today with Jonny Lyons & the Pride, a five-piece show band that performs "old-time rock and roll and soul," according to concert organizers. There are two free concerts on Aug. 24: An acoustic show from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and the full band playing from 6 to 8 p.m. In Veterans Memorial Park, located at 54th Street and Sixth Avenue on Kenosha's harbor. Admission is free.

■ Kids are invited to create Puppet Pals from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. today at the Uptown Neighborhood Library, 2419 63rd St. Participants will use "just a little creativity to make your very own puppet," organizers said. "You bring your imagination, and we'll bring the supplies." Admission is free.

■ All aboard! Kenosha's Downtown electric streetcars are running seven days a week, offering wonderful lakefront views. The streetcars run 11:05 a.m. to 6:35 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:35 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The fare is $1 for ages 13 and older and 50 cents for kids ages 5-12 (free for kids age 4 and younger). An all-day pass is $3.50.