Aug. 26 is National Dog Day, celebrating man's (and woman's) best friend. If you have a canine pal, enjoy some puppy love, today and every day. Now, who's a good boy?

■"Movie in the Park" in Pleasant Prairie this evening takes place next to the Lake Andrea Beer Garden in Prairie Springs Park, along the southwest shore of Lake Andrea. At 6:30 p.m., the animated film "Paws of Fury" will be screened on a double-sided digital screen. Admission is free, and everyone is welcome. Bring a lawn chair and/or blankets or grab a spot at a picnic table. Food trucks and other concessions will be available. Also, the Lake Andrea Beer Garden offers beer, wine, craft cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages for sale during the movie screening.

■„The Pringle Nature Center in Bristol is hosting "Summer's Last Fling!" From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today, visitors to Pringle can take part in free, self-guided, family friendly nature activities. The Nature Center is located at 9800 160th Ave., inside Bristol Woods County Park. The nature activities will be posted at the front door of the building. No registration is required; come and leave when you like. For more details, go to Pringlenc.org/events.

■The 2023 season of Aquanuts Water Shows continues in Twin Lakes.

The free water-ski shows are 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays (through Sept. 2) in Lance Park, 55 Lance Drive in Twin Lakes. aquanutwatershows.com.

■ Grab your bicycle and head to Public Craft Brewing Co., 628 58th St. in Downtown Kenosha, for "Pedals and Pints." The weekly bike ride starts from Public Craft at 11 a.m. every Saturday, heading to "local spots to enjoy some brews with friends." Their motto? "Beer, bikes, and buds!" The ride is free to join and, if you're nice, maybe someone will buy you a beer, too.

■„ The Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., hosts Zoorific Saturday activities from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today,celebrating World Rhino Day. There will be crafts and games. Activities are included with regular zoo admission. For more details, go to racinezoo.org.