It's July 27, which means you only have a precious few days left to enjoy Ice Cream Month. We suggest you indulge in the frozen treat at every opportunity! Remember, ice cream goes great with a warm apple pie, and nothing complements a brownie better than vanilla ice cream.

■ Taste of Wisconsin opens today in Harbor Park. The three-day festival features 30-plus food and beverage vendors, plus live music on four stages. The festival is open 3 to 10 p.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday along the harbor, at 54th Street and Calabria Way (formerly Ring Road). Admission and parking are free. For more about the festival, including the music lineup, see our story in today's Get Out & About entertainment section.

■ The 21st season of Peanut Butter and Jam concerts continues today with Libido Funk Circus. There are two free concerts on July 27: an acoustic show from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and the full band playing from 6 to 8 p.m. In Veterans Memorial Park, located at 54th Street and Sixth Avenue on Kenosha's harbor. Admission is free.

■„ The new Rhythm on the Lake Concert Series continues it summer season of weekly free concerts in Old Settlers Park, 24100 75th St. in Paddock Lake. Concerts are 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, each week through Aug. 17, on the new band shell in the park, overlooking the lake. The group Kat and the Hurricane performs on July 27. Bring lawn chairs and /or blankets. Concessions will be available for purchase, including alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages from a pop-up beer garden. For more details, go to parks.kenoshacounty.org.

■ The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., is hosting the Transparent Watercolor Society's annual exhibit, showcasing paintings from the top transparent watercolor artists in the country. Admission is free. For more about the show, see our story in today's Get Out & About entertainment section.

■„ Play ball! The Kenosha Kingfish return to Simmons Field tonight, taking on the Traverse City Pit Spitters. The team is giving fans a free replica of the historic ballpark. The game starts at 6:35 p.m. Gates open at 5:35 p.m., and the Simmons Field giveaway applies to the first 1,000 fans. For tickets and more information, go to Kingfishbaseball.com, call 262-653-0900, or go to the ticket office at Simmons Field, 7817 Sheridan Road.