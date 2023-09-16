Today is International Eat An Apple Day, held on the third Saturday of September each year,. It encourages us to bite into the crunchy, bright-colored fruit. Don't stop there; the goal here is to eat one each day. As the saying goes, that's how you keep the doctor away.

Today is also National Cleanup Day and appropriately the 2023Pike River Cleanup is today in Petrifying Springs Park. Open to all ages from 8 a.m. to noon, volunteers will pick up trash and debris along the Pike River banks and shoreline along Lake Michigan. The goal is to keep the Pike River and surrounding area enjoyable for all. Volunteers meet at Shelter No. 4 at Petrifying Springs Park. What to bring: work shoes or knee high boots, work gloves, work coveralls, hip boots or waders, Reacher sticks or long steel rakes, fishing magnets, and, if possible, canoes, kayaks or flat-bottom boats.

Tis' the season for arts and craft as Riverport Chorus will host its 2023Fall Craft & Vendor Fair today from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kenosha Union Club, 3030 39th Ave. The entry fee is only $1 and there will be food, beverages, baked goods and a raffle.

The Pringle Nature Center's Fall Fun Festival will be held today at the center, 9800 160th Ave., Bristol, which also marks World Migratory Bird Day. The event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. will feature hayricks, Green exhibitors, Birds of Prey demonstrations including falconer Ed Forster, children's nature crafts, face painting, food trucks, and a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Access Ability Wisconsin all-terrain outdoor wheelchair. Proceeds benefit environmental education program at the nature center. Admission is free, but food and select activities require tickets which can be purchased at the event with cash or check.

Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave., will host its 7th annual Oktoberfest, in partnership with MGV Harmonia starting at 3 p.m. Authentic German food and music, tapping of the ceremonial keg at 3 p.m., a hoisting contest at 6 p.m., a Miss Oktoberfest contest at 7 p.m., and more. The event comes to a close Sunday morning with the serving of a traditional German breakfast, Bauernfrüstück, from 9 a.m. until gone.