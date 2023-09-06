■Sept. 6 is Read a Book Day, though we like to think that's EVERY day. When you open the pages of a book, you find yourself swept up in a world of characters and stories. Doesn't that brief escape from the cares of the everyday world sound wonderful? So take some time out of your day today (and any time you get the chance) to relax and read. It's good for the soul and the mind.

■ Looking for adventure? Head to the Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave., for "Dungeons & Dragons One-Shot Adventures." Players will enjoy a series of short, one shot adventures. "Bring a character you've been itching to try out, or hop right in with a premade adventurer," organizers said. All skill levels are welcome. 6 to 8 p.m. Admission is free.

„■ It's also Chess Night at the Southwest Library with the Kenosha Chess Association. 6:30 to 8 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Admission is free. www.kenoshachess.org.

■ It's early September, a beautiful time in Wisconsin. So ... get out there: Kenosha County hosts plenty of places to enjoy a bicycle ride. The Kenosha County Bike Trail runs from Anderson Park through Lake County in Illinois on the south, then from 35th Street on the north part of Kenosha County all the way through Racine County. Also,the Pike Trail runs about 10 miles along Lake Michigan, with access points all along the lakefront. Bonus: Use this trail to connect west to the Pike Trail at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

■ Looking for live music tonight?Mark Paffrath hosts the Union Park Tavern Open Mic from 8 to 11 every Wednesday night at the venue, 4520 Eighth Ave. It's free, and everyone is welcome. Enjoy!

■Head to Rustic Road Brewing Company, 5706 Sixth Ave., for Music Bingo, starting at 7 p.m. It's free to play, and there are PRIZES.