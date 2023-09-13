Sept. 13 is International Chocolate Day. And if you’re wondering, we prefer ours dark, with hazelnuts ... though there’s no wrong way to enjoy chocolate.

■ Lace up your sneakers and head to Simmons Island, 5001 Fourth Ave., for this evening’s Harvest Moon 5K. The Kenosha Running Club hosts this free “fun run,” from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The mostly level course “is fast and accurately measured, open to both elite and casual runners, and welcome to families,” according to race organizers. For more information about the group, call 412417-6419 or email Kenosha-RunningClub@gmail.com.

■ The Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave., hosts “Seasons of Stitching,” the Southport Quilters Guild’s 2023 show. The show features more than 70 quilts crafted by guild members. The quilt exhibit, along with other art shows at Anderson, is open through Oct. 15. The Anderson Arts Center is open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free.

■ The Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave., welcomes kids to free programs today: From 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., the Kids Chess Club meets. This informal chess club is aimed at kids who want to learn about the game. And, from 5 to 6 p.m., children are invited to Splatter Painting. “We will be using fly swatters and other household tools to paint abstract masterpieces,” organizers said. “Please wear clothes that you don’t mind getting messy.”

■ Looking for live music tonight? Mark Paffrath hosts the Union Park Tavern Open Mic from 8 to 11 every Wednesday night at the venue, 4520 Eighth Ave. It’s free, and everyone is welcome. Enjoy!

■ Head to Rustic Road Brewing Company, 5706 Sixth Ave., for Music Bingo, starting at 7 p.m. It’s free to play, and there are PRIZES.