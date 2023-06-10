It's the 10th day of June, which means you still have plenty of time to celebrate Dairy Month. Since we're living in the Dairy State, it's your patriotic duty to consume as many dairy products as possible. And that means eating ice cream!

■ The Kenosha Pops Concert Band opens its 101st season with an indoor concert starting at 2 p.m. in the Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave. The program will feature Civil War-era tunes, along with other selections. Admission is free.

■ Head to Simmons Field today for baseball — and fireworks! The Kenosha Kingfish are hosting the Green Bay Rockers for a 6:35 p.m. game. After the game, stick around for the free fireworks show. For tickets, call 262-6530900 or go to kingfishbaseball.com.

■ Jerry Smith Farm, 7150 18th St., features newborn farm animals at "Babies on the Farm," open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today (and Sunday). Admission is $10 and can be purchased online at jerrysmithfarm.com or at the gate. Kids 2 and younger are free. The festival features "an array of adorable baby animals," organizers said. A Fennec Fox Encounter, a Skunk Encounter and a Kangaroo Encounter are all available, for an extra fee. For more information, visit jerrysmithfarm.com.

■ Two questions: Do you like beer? Do you like bicycles? If you answered "yes" and "of course,"grab your bicycle and head to Public Craft Brewing Co., 628 58th St. in Downtown Kenosha, for "Pedals and Pints." The weekly bike ride starts from Public Craft at 11 a.m. every Saturday, heading to "local spots to enjoy some brews with friends." Their motto? "Beer, bikes, and buds!" The ride is free to join and, if you're nice, maybe someone will buy you a beer, too.

■ Looking for a short road trip? There are plenty of summer season celebrations along the I-94 corridor from Milwaukee to Chicago. Options this weekend include Polish Fest, running through Sunday at the Summerfest Grounds in downtown Milwaukee, and the Chicago Blues Festival, running through Sunday in Millennium Park, 201 E. Randolph St.