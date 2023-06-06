■ Play ball!The Kenosha Kingfish continue the team's 2023 season today, with a game against the Madison Mallards. The game starts at 6:35 p.m. at historic Simmons Field, 7817 Sheridan Road. The game is also a "Reading Program Bash," presented by Southern Lakes Credit Union. Gates open at 5:35 p.m. To purchase tickets, call 262-653-0900, log on at kingfishbaseball.com or go to the ticket office at Simmons Field.

■Bicycle racing is back tonight at the Washington Park Velodrome. The historic venue in Washington Park, 1901 Washington Road, hosts bicycle racing every Tuesday through the summer (except July 4). Registration for Tuesday night racing opens at 6 p.m., with racing scheduled to start at 7 p.m.Tonight is "50+ Racers Night." Racers who are age 50 and older will have two special races, along with a 40-and-older race, too.Also, the Riverport Chorus is performing. All races are free for spectators to watch from the grass ringing the track. Tuesday night racing is held under the discretion of USA Cycling, and a valid USA Cycling license is required to compete. For more information, visit the Velodrome's website at kenoshavelodromeracing.com.

■Dig into some local history today at the Kenosha History Center, 220 51st Place. The History Center is open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission is free.

■Prost! The Petrifying Springs Biergarten is now officially open daily for the season. The Biergarten is open from 4 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays. The Biergarten is located near the Highway JR entrance on the south end of Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St., in Somers.

■The University of Wisconsin-Parksi de is hosting the 28th Parkside National Print Exhibition, on display through July 28 in the Emile H. Mathis Gallery. The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Admission is free. For more details, go to uwp.edu/therita/artgalleries.cfm.