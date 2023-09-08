Live long and prosper on "Star Trek" Day! The best and easiest way to celebrate "Star Trek" Day is taking the time to watch the original series, though you have several "Trek" shows to choose from now and the special effects are so much better. So settle in, put together some Trek-themed snacks (Tang! The breakfast of astronauts!) and pull those Starfleet uniforms out of the closet.

■Yesterday's Children is playing a free concert from 7 to 9 tonight on the "Twilight Jazz Stage" at Kemper Center. This is a banefit concert for Kemper Center and takes place on the south lawn of the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave. Grounds open at 6 p.m.

■The Petrifying Springs Park Biergarten welcomes beer and pretzel fans. The Biergarten is open for fall hours now: 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. For details, check the Biergarten's Facebook page for the latest updates.

■ Looking for live music tonight? Chaine De Gitane performs "Gyspy jazz" at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave. The music goes from 6 to 9 p.m.

■It's another Free Book Friday at Studio Moonfall, 5031 Seventh Ave. Visit the store from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. today to get a free book. Why? Because it's Free Book Friday! Most Fridays, the shop will have guest local authors hanging out to visit with the public. For more details, go to Studio Moonfall's Facebook page.

■In Racine, the Over Our Head Players' production of "Proof" continues tonight. The drama centers on a young woman, still reeling from her father's death, who who fears she may have inherited his mental illness. The show runs through Saturday at the Sixth Street Theatre, 318 Sixth St. in Downtown Racine. Tickets are $18.50 and can be purchased online at overourheadplayers.org or by calling the box office at 262-632-6802.

■Michael Carbonaro, a magician who bills himself as "America's favorite trickster," is performing his "Lies on Stage" show tonight at the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan, Ill. Be prepared for anything at this show, which features "amazing magic, big laughs and audience participation." Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. Sept. 8 show are $37.50-$65 (plus fees) at geneseetheatre.com.