BRISTOL -- A unique troupe is helping clear the grounds of the Pringle Nature Center in Bristol Woods this week.

And it doesn't seem like the work will be more than they can chew.

About 40 goats from The Green Goats in Burlington began munching through the night on Sunday, eating away at invasive species plants growing near the trails and the center site.

Warren Leisemann, Pringle Nature Center Board chair, said it isn't the first time goats have been "employed" by the center. He said goats were used to help clear invasive plants many years ago.

"They've grown a lot since when we first had them (the goats)," Leisemann said. "They were little ones and when we wanted to move them, we'd carry them under one arm and carry them to the next pen. Now, there's a little more herding involved."

Without the goats, Leisemann said it would take staff and volunteers "months" to clear out as many plants as the goats have in just one night.

"They really clean up a whole lot of invasive species way faster than we would ever be able to do it," Leisemann said. "They'll come in and just gobble stuff up."

The goats strip all of the leaves off of the stem of the plants when they eat them. Leisemann said that's helpful because most of the invasive species they're eating are buckthorn and other thorny plants, making it easier for staff to mow what's left.

Since they arrived on Sunday, the goats cleared an entire plot of land in a day. On Monday, nature center employees moved fenced off a third section of the park as the goats prepared to finish eating the invasive species in their second area.

The goats are said to be "excellent" at removing invasive species because they can eat up to four pounds of plants every day.

"It's fun being around them," Leisemann said.

"We've tried to put some information out to get people to bring their kids because they're really neat to look at," Leisemann said.

Leisemann predicted they'll be at the center for about "another week or so." He said it depends how efficiently the goats work at eating the plants.

If people come to visit the goats at the center, Leisemann warned there is an electric fence around the goats. He warned everyone to be careful not to get too close to the fence or to attract the goats to get close to the fence to ensure noone gets "zapped."

People can also learn more about the goats and why they're at the park inside the Pringle Nature Center office.

"We're just really happy to have them out here," Leisemann said.