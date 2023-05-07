Gregory and Susan Smith of Kenosha will mark their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, May 13. They plan a family dinner at the House of Gerhard, plus a trip to Italy in 2024.

Greg Smith and Susan Herde were boyfriend and girlfriend at St. Thomas Aquinas grade school. They reconnected in high school and became high school sweethearts. They were married on May 12, 1973, in Kenosha, at St. Thomas Aquinas Church.

Greg has lived in Kenosha his entire life. Sue moved to Kenosha in 1961 from LaCrescent, Minn.

They have two children: Sarah (Ryan) McCue, of Janesville; and Joseph (Janelle) Smith, of North Prairie, Wis. They have six grandchildren: Aidan, Owen, Violet and Emmet McCue and Easton and Hudson Smith.

Greg worked at American Motors for 17 years, Wells Manufacturing and retired from S.C. Johnson after 24 years. He is currently a part-time ranger at Petrifying Springs Golf Course.

Sue worked at Gateway Technical College for 19 years as a secretary and part-time instructor, Abbott Laboratories and retired in 2011 from the City of Kenosha/Department of City Development. She is a member of the Prayer Shawl Ministry at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

They are active at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church where Greg is an usher and Sue lector’s at Saturday Evening Mass. They spend many hours traveling and cheering on their grandchildren as they pursue their various sporting events.

Their keys to a successful and lasting relationship? Respecting each other, firm religious beliefs, laughter during good times and bad, golfing together and making memories with family and friends.