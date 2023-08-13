Three years ago, former Kenosha County Executive, Jim Kreuser and the Kenosha County Board of Supervisors declared Racism as a Public Health Crisis in Kenosha County through a resolution. Within the resolution officials made a promise to increase efforts to address health and other racial disparities in Kenosha County with input from other community partners.

As one way to begin addressing racial and ethnic inequities, the county created the Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission (REEC). Amongst several charges of the REEC, it was tasked to identify racial and ethnic disparities through research and to recommend solutions to bring about a more diverse, equitable and inclusive community.

Data from 2018, included in the resolution, clearly demonstrated wide disparities by race in health, education and economic outcomes for Kenosha County. The 2018 data stated there were 9.9 Black infant deaths per 1000 births compared to 3.5 white infant deaths per 1000 births; Black mothers were 2.5 times more likely to receive inadequate prenatal care than their white counterparts; and low birth rates for Black babies in Kenosha County were 18.3% compared to 6.7% for white babies.

Additional census data indicated that 1.3 % of Kenosha County’s Black population was living in poverty (3 times the rate of Kenosha County’s white population) and Black people living in Kenosha were half as likely to obtain gainful employment as their white counterparts, and when employed their earnings were half as much. The 2018 data also showed that Kenosha County’s Black population was half as likely to have a postsecondary degree, one third as likely to test proficient in grades 3-8 on standardized tests, and Black students graduated from high school about 15 percentage points lower than their white counterparts.

These poor health, education and economic well-being statistics should have been alarming to everyone in this community and should have served as a Call to Action to improve these disparate outcomes.

Several years later, a 2022 Wisconsin Public Health Equity Report for Kenosha County shows that these outcomes have not improved, in fact, some are even worse. Since declaring racism a public health crisis, in 2022 the infant mortality rate for Black mothers in Kenosha County has increased to 17 deaths per 1,000 live births, while the white infant mortality rate has remained essentially the same at 4 deaths per 1000 live births.

According to this 2022 report, Black households in Kenosha County are 3 times more likely, and American Indian and Alaskan Native households are 2 times more likely, to live below the poverty line. The report goes on to state that in Kenosha County white people are 4.1 times more likely to own a home than their Black counterparts, a disparity that has increased since racism was declared a Public Health Crisis in Kenosha County. This report also states that the median household income for white residents is 1.25 times greater than their Hispanic counterparts and nearly twice as much as their Black counterparts.

In addition, Black students in Kenosha County are 8 times less likely to meet reading proficiency guidelines in 3rd grade than their white counterparts and, anywhere from 3 to 8 times less likely to meet college readiness benchmarks on the ACT than their white counterparts. These are just a few examples of the racial disparities that continue to exist here in Kenosha County and have not improved since 2018. This data and more can be found in the 2022 County Health Rankings Report issued by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.

If Kenosha County is serious about addressing the racial inequities that exist in our community, then we must hold our elected officials and the REEC accountable to come up with recommendations and solutions that will move this County forward.

We realize it is not their responsibility alone, but we need to let them know that we are paying attention and that we expect to see progress in these economic, education, and health outcomes for all members of this community. Hiding our heads in the sand and pretending that racial disparities don’t exist will just get us more of the same. It’s time to turn this situation around.