Wisconsin is currently experiencing a housing shortage that would only get worse over the next decade.

Without action, the state will struggle to attract and retain workers, students, businesses and young families. This isn’t an opinion; it’s not partisan spin. It is an increasingly rare issue on which everyone is in agreement. However, even when both sides recognize and acknowledge a problem, we frequently have different ideas how to tackle it.

Republicans currently hold big majorities in both the State Assembly and State Senate, meaning for any legislation to have a shot at passing, it will need Republican support. Democrat Tony Evers in the Governor’s Office provides a counterbalance. Compromise was going to be necessary.

Legislators from both sides of the aisle worked together to form an outline for what they wanted to accomplish. They brought in the Evers administration through the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Agency (WHEDA), which would be tasked with administering any new funds or programs established by the bills. They also sought input from stakeholders like the League of Wisconsin Municipalities, the Wisconsin Realtors Association, developers, Habitat for Humanity, landlords, and advocates for the homeless. When they felt like they had hammered out the details, the bills were introduced. Key provisions included in the bills include: a $525 million state investment in affordable housing, the largest in state history; no- and low-interest loans for rehabilitating main street housing and converting empty commercial spaces into housing; and a requirement on some new rental units that tenants not pay more than 30% of their income in rent.

As a member of the Senate Committee on Housing, Rural Issues and Forestry, I participated in the committee’s public hearing. I was impressed by the diversity of support; individuals and groups from across the political spectrum showed up to offer their support. At the conclusion of the hearing, I had concerns regarding the language in one of the bills, and some others did, as well. The author graciously amended the bill to address the concerns, and all five bills passed with overwhelming bipartisan support and were quickly signed into law by Governor Evers.

Experiences like this should be the norm, not the exception. For the most part, we are all in office because we love our state and want the best for it. We can overcome many of our differences when we listen to each other and work together.