HarborPark Jazz Rhythm & Blues organizers have announced that Grammy and Soul Train Music award-winning guitarist Norman Brown will be the headliner for the lakefront music event next month.

All proceeds from benefit the Mahone Fund, a component of the Kenosha Community Foundation. The mission is to provide educational opportunities for economically and academically deserving youth and to support healthy lifestyle initiatives in communities of color.

A multi-platinum selling and chart-topping musician, Brown will perform at 7:30 p.m. during the music festival.

"We have a very classy and talented guitarist coming to our music festival. His performance combines the best elements of Jazz, R&B, Pop, Blues and beyond. We are excited to welcome him and his loyal fan base called 'Normanics' to our scenic lakefront," said Tim Mahone, chair of the Mahone Fund.

The festival will be held on Saturday, Aug. 19, at HarborPark's Celebration Place. Gates will open at noon.

“We have a great lineup this year. Our foodies and music fans look forward to the opportunity to enjoy great live music, dancing and celebrating with people looking to have a great time near and far. They want to be active outside and enjoy the summer activities with their family, friends, and neighbors. So we couldn’t be more thrilled to create an electric, high energy environment for our music fans to let their hair down. This will be another very memorable year on Celebration Place”, Mahone said.

The festival kicks off at 12:45 p.m. with the popular “Cooking Studio”, an interactive cooking contest and demonstration. Last year the Kenosha Firefighters Local 414 outlasted the Greenfield Firefighters Local 1963. The Cooking Studio competition provides the gourmet foodie and aspiring cooks a gorgeous lakefront atmosphere to learn the tricks of the trade in a mock Kitchen environment. Contestant participants have yet to be announced.

Among other festival highlights, the music starts at 2 p.m. with Landy Cabrera of Milwaukee, who will perform Latin American music fusing elements of Cuban, Puerto Rican, and American influences.

Returning is the popular "Stepping for Academic Excellence" segment. Milwaukee based DJ KEL-C will provide a mixture of old school, soul, jazz, and r&b music for the audience to showcase their Chicago Style Stepping and Line dancing routines.

“Whether it’s line dancing, ballroom or a stepping dance style, this popular segment is one of the early highlights for fans to have fun and participate," event organizers said. "Adding the dance floor provides more comfort and allows everyone to vibe and groove from their beautiful turns to simply gliding across the floor with a level of intimacy and sophistication. We are thrilled to collaborate with DSD Steppers and Milwaukee Steppers and Ballroomers United (MSBU) in support of the Mahone Fund CEO Scholarship program."

“The HarborPark Jazz, Rhythm & Blues Festival is a highly anticipated event every year,” said Dennis DuChene, president of Visit Kenosha. “We welcome visitors from throughout the region to experience our picturesque lakefront and encourage them to explore the Kenosha Area while they are here. We are happy to support the Mary Lou & Arthur F. Mahone Fund.”

Tickets can now be purchased online at mahonefund.org or at the Kenosha Community Foundation office. General admission lawn seats are $30 in advance and $35 at the gate. VIP tickets are $90 (includes concert ticket, food, complimentary beer and wine).

Volunteers needed

Volunteers for the festival are needed in the following areas: Security, Ticket Admissions, Wine/Beer Garden, I.D. Verification, V.I.P Area, Volunteer Tent, Hospitality, Crowd Control, Stage Crew, Ground Crew (set-up & clean-up). Shifts will be determined by a volunteer’s availability and a four hour minimum is required.

Benefits include a volunteer t-shirt, refreshments during the time of your shift and admission to the festival. If you are interested in volunteering, email harborparkjazz@mahonefund.org or send a request by mail to HPJRB Volunteer Recruitment, c/o Kenosha Community Foundation, 600 52nd St., Suite 110, Kenosha, WI 53140.

If interested in registering as a food or corporate vendor contact Michelle Nelson at thenelsonteam@yahoo.com. For sponsorship and corporate package information contact Tim Mahone at chairman@mahonefund.org.