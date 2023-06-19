Gunjan Mehra, 41, of Wilmette, Illinois, faces charges of neglecting a child (harm did not occur and child under 6 years of age or has a disability).
Gunjan Mehra
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kenosha police continue to investigate multiple shootings after three people turned up at separate local hospitals with gunshot wounds late Tuesday.
A Kenosha eye doctor has been ranked in the top 175 ophthalmologists in the country.
The Kenosha Tap House, 125 56th St., held its soft opening Saturday bringing a self-pour bar to Downtown Kenosha.
Kenosha’s two popular city-operated swimming pools are in danger of not opening for the summer. There aren’t enough lifeguards.
Downtown Kenosha combination ax-throwing and craft-pouring venue Hold My Beer, 621 56th St., will open for a soft opening Thursday, June 15.